The 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana, who played a key role in the 2008 terrorist attack in India's Mumbai, was interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). And in the initial round of the questioning, Rana has already reportedly revealed some surprising information.

Love for Pak army uniform

In his statement to the NIA, Rana claimed he hails from Chichbutni in Pakistan’s Punjab province. He has reportedly expressed his great obsession with Paksitan's army uniform and his hatered towards India.

He used to wear Pak army uniform often to disguise people while meeting other terrorists involved in the attack like Sajid Mir, Major Iqbal.

Farther was a principal

Rana told the NIA team that his father, Rana Wali Mohammad, was principal of a school. He has two brother among which, one is a psychiatrist in the Pakistani Army, while the other is a journalist by profession.

Married to a doctor

Rana revealed he was married top a doctor and had moved to Canada in 1997 where he established an immigration services company and a halal slaughterhouse business.

Rana is currently in NIA custody for 18 days, during which he will be interrogated about his links with Pakistan’s ISI, other co-conspirators involved in the attack that claimed lives of 166 innocent people.

Who is leading the team of NIA?

A team of renowned criminal lawyers, including Dayan Krishnan, is leading the team the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) prosecution in Delhi against the 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Krishnan was the prosecutor in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies)