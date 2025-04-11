A team of renowned criminal lawyers, including Dayan Krishnan, is leading the team the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) prosecution in Delhi against the 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Krishnan was the prosecutor in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case in 2012.

Here's all you need to know about him:

An expert of extraditions

Having decades of experience in leading for prosecution, Krishnan is considered an expert in extradition law. He was the lawyer who led India’s arguments for the extradition of Rana in a US court.

Krishnan was also the special public prosecutor in the proceedings for the extradition of David Coleman Headley, the Lashkar-e-Taiba member who played a key role in the terrorist attack of 2008 in India's Mumbai.

The lawyer was also the special counsel for the CBI in the extradition of Ravi Shankaran, a retired Navy officer accused of leaking classified information, from the UK.

Further, Krishnan was also a special counsel of CBI, on behalf of the Indian government, in the extradition of Raymond Varley from the UK. Varley was the accused in the Goa child abuse scandal.

Educational background

Krishnan graduated from the National Law School of India University. In 2014, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court.

The most prominent cases

Among the major cases that he has handled as a prosecutor is the 2001 Parliament attack case and the gruesome 2012 Nirbhaya case accused of which were hung to death.

(With inputs from agencies)