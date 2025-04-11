A day after Tahawwur Hussian Rana's extradition, the United States shared the first photos of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials. The images show Tahawwur Rana chained on his waist and legs, surrounded by US Marshals as he is formally transferred to Indian officials, in Los Angeles. The pictures were shared by US Department of Justice.

However, the first picture released by India did not show him shackled. The 64-year-old terror accused was seen dressed in a prison uniform, with white hair and a beard.

Photograph: (Credit: X/@sidhant)

US, Pakistan, Israel's reaction to Tahawwur Rana's extradition

The United States in its statement on Tahawwur Rana described his extradition as "a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks." US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a media briefing in Washington, "As President (Donald) Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession and we are very proud of that dynamic."

Pakistan distanced itself from Tahawwur Rana and said that it was "very clear" that he was of Canadian nationality. Responding to a question by WION Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick during a press conference, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said that Rana "has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades." Rana's Canadian nationality is very clear, he added.

Israel described the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, as a "very important step." Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar said, "We thank the Government of India for its efforts in bringing perpetrator of 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice. We welcome this step towards accountability for the horrific attacks that claimed many lives, including Israelis."



