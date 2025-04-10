Pakistan on Thursday (Apr 10) distanced itself from 2008 Mumbai Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana and said that it was "very clear" that he was of Canadian nationality.

Responding to a question by WION Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick during a weekly press briefing, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said that Rana, who was being extradited to India from the US "has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades."

Rana's "Canadian nationality is very clear," he added.

Tahawwur Rana's pakistan connection

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a wanted terrorist in India, holds dual Pakistan-Canada citizenship.

Born 12 January 1961, in Chichawatni in Pakistan's Punjab, Rana pursued a career in medicine and even served as a captain general duty practitioner in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

His father also had connections to the Pakistani army, serving as a psychiatrist in the military.

In 1997, Rana along with his wife, immigrated to Canada. The couple obtained a Canadian citizenship in June 2001, becoming naturalised Canadian citizens. He is a known member of Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Tahawwur Rana's connection to Pakistan's ISI

The ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) is the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan. It is responsible for gathering, processing, and analysing any information from around the world that is deemed relevant to Pakistan's national security.

India, has for years, alleged that the ISI played a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and has even presented a series of dossiers to back the claims. Despite that, Pakistan has denied all involvement.

National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency, filed charges against David Headley and Tahawwur Rana , in absentia in June 2011. It alleged that Rana provided logistics, financial and other assistance to Headley and others involved in plotting terror attacks in India.

Appearing before a Mumbai special court in 2016, Headly while answering questions on how the 26/11 attacks implicated Rana.

In his defence, Pakistan born Rana claimed that he believed that he was working for Pak ISI, under the directions of the Pakistani government. He contended that his support for Headley's operations was provided under the assumption that he was acting in accordance with the interests of the Pakistani state, rather than as part of a terrorist conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies)