Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a post on the social media platform X regarding the 26/11 attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana a decade ago, now the post has went viral after the accused has been extradited from the US.

In 2011, PM Modi had criticised the previous Congress-led government's foreign policy after the US "disgraced the sovereignty of India" by declaring Rana "innocent".

At that time, a US court had declared that Rana was directly involved in helping plot the attacks that killed 166 people. But it convicted him for supporting a terrorist group blamed for the attacks.

"US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India & it is a "major foreign policy setback"," PM Modi wrote in his 2011 post.

'Another promise has been fulfilled'

As the post resurfaced, netizens praised PM Modi for his "promise".

"Another promise has been fulfilled today," one X user wrote.

"Modi was worried about India and its interests passionately way back in 2011," another wrote.

“Today, the Government of India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has extradited Tahawwur Rana from the US to Indian soil,” one wrote.

