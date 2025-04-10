The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully extradited 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US. The attack killed 166 people and over 238 were injured. Here is the first picture of Rana in Indian custody in Delhi.

NIA, on Thursday (Apr 9), formally arrested Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, on his arrival in New Delhi's IGIA. He was escorted to India by NSG and NIA teams, which included senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

Big Breaking: First picture of Tahawwur Hussain Rana in Indian Custody in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DpPPNgROrh — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 10, 2025

Rana-Headley - key conspirators:

NIA, in the statement, highlighted Rana's association with David Coleman Headley. "Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008."

It added, "Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967."

Conviction in the US:

Rana had been serving his 14-year sentence in a US jail from 2013, was later released in 2020 on medical grounds.

In 2023, a US court approved his extradition to India, Rana remained in jail for government clearances. In February 2025, as Trump assumed his second term in office, he approved the extradition after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement released by the agency mentions," NIA had secured Rana’s extradition following years of sustained and concerted efforts, and after the terror mastermind’s last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed."