Eknath Omble, brother of 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana as a significant milestone, calling it a "big day". Omble urged the central government to ensure justice is served, demanding Rana's execution by hanging.

Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector with the Mumbai Police and an Ashok Chakra awardee, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his capture, but unfortunately succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the confrontation.

"Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack - they all should have been hanged earlier... But it's a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible," Eknath Omble told ANI.

"He should be given such strict punishment that those in Pakistan who facilitate such things should think twice before committing such things... However, we tolerated the delay in Kasab's punishment because it exposed the real face of Pakistan before the world."

#WATCH | Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his arrest, but unfortunately fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack.



Tukaram Omble was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On November 26, 2008, Tukaram Omble confronted terrorist Ajmal Kasab, armed with only a baton. Despite the odds, Omble managed to hold onto Kasab, enabling security forces to apprehend the terrorist alive. He sacrificed his life in the process.

Rana, one of India's most wanted accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in New Delhi. A team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will interrogate him and take further action.

He is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin and served as a Pakistan Army doctor. He played a key role in facilitating the Mumbai terror attack by assisting one of the masterminds of the attack, David Coleman Headley.

In India, Rana faces serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, murder, forgery, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He had fought a long legal battle in US courts to avoid extradition, citing poor health, including Parkinson's, a serious abdominal aneurysm, and suspected bladder cancer, but his final appeal was rejected by the US Supreme Court on April 7.

