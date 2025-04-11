Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana was successfully extradited to India from the US. Rana has been kept in NIA's headquarters in New Delhi, where security has been beefed up and he is under constant surveillance. Nobody is allowed in the premises without essential clearance, the location that houses the key conspirator of the dastardly attack that rocked the financial capital – Mumbai – in 2008.

As reported by news outlet NDTV, Rana's cell has been secured with cameras and only 12 NIA officers have authorised access. With a mattress on the floor and a washroom in the cell, his movement will remain restricted, ensuring a close eye can be kept on him. In a 14 feet by 14 feet cell, NIA has made provision for drinking water, meals and medical needs. The 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin will be subjected to intense questioning, which will be captured by dual camera surveillance system.

His role in the Mumbai terror attack:

It was during David Headley's interrogation that Rana's role in the attacks came to the fore. Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist, mentioned that he had visited India between 2007 and 2008. He highlighted that he visited India five times and his visa was facilitated by his childhood friend Rana. This was done under the guise of an immigration consultancy.

Headley visited India to carry out his recce to help execute the attack in financial capital Mumbai, which was later carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Rana, who was born in Pakistan, had also served in the army in the medical corps, after which he moved on to doing business in the US.