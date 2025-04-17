Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the BJP and said those digging up the graves of Mughals should look for the relatives and heirs of the Rajput's as these Mughals used to make relations with Rajputs only and not the families of poor Muslims.

Mehbooba Mufti was attending a party worker's convention at the Sher-I-Kashmir Park in Srinagar. ''Those who are digging up the graves of Mughal's, they should look for the relatives and heirs of these Mughals, the Mughals had no relation with poor Muslims but the Rajwada's to spread their empire. You will find all the relatives of these Mughal's in Rajwada families and not among the poor Muslims,'' said Mehbooba Mufti.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti also hit out at the central government on the recent Waqf Amendment Bill. Mehbooba attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that instead of sending out gifts to Muslims he should have pushed for making colleges and universities using the Waqf properties, which would not only help muslims but other communities too.

''The Waqf Bill is a matter of our religion, they should run it properly. If the central government felt that something was wrong within the Waqf, they should have formed a committee including Muslim members of the Parliament. The Prime Minister has always been talking about Underprivileged Muslims. Recently, he sent gifts to the Muslims. Instead of sending gifts, he should have pushed for making colleges and universities from the Waqf property. These would have benefited the Muslims as well as other communities in the country. Instead, they are bulldozing century-old mosques and madrassas.

Mehbooba Mufti also spoke about the recent controversy that erupted after former RAW Chief A S Dulat's book mentioned National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah. Mehbooba said she is not surprised about Dulat alleging that Farooq Abdullah could have helped with the abrogation of Article 370. Mehbooba said that Dulat said all this out of love for Farooq Abdullah so that the people of Delhi trust him.

''I am not surprised, if you remember that Devendra Rana (BJP leader) had also hit out at NC and said that when the talks were going on for formation of government between PDP and BJP, the National Conference leaders met with Amit Shah and were ready to form a government without any conditions,'' said Mehbooba Mufti.