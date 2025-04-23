An Axios report suggests that Donald Trump has made a "final offer" to Ukraine to end the conflict with Russia, which includes US recognition of Crimea as part of Russia. It further entails an unofficial recognition of regions that Moscow has taken control of since the conflict started in 2022. The US expects Kyiv to respond to it on Wednesday (April 23). Sources told the publication that the deal was presented to Ukrainian officials in Paris last week.

Meanwhile, as per the report, Ukraine is open to discussing a 30-day ceasefire in London, but not Trump's peace plan framework.

The United States has been vocal about getting tired of trying to end the Russia-Ukraine war and is ready to "move on." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday (April 18) that the US will drop the matter and "walk away" if the efforts are not fruitful, since it's not America's war.

The deal is expected to hit a hurdle with Ukraine as it feels that it is highly biased in favour of Russia, sources said. "The proposal says very clearly what tangible gains Russia gets, but only vaguely and generally says what Ukraine is going to get."

Putin is ready for a deal: Report

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to be ready for a deal and wants to freeze the current front lines. However, he is also against certain elements in the deal, such as installing a European peacekeeping force on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier ruled out accepting Russia's occupation of Crimea and parts of four regions in eastern Ukraine. These regions include - a major portion of Luhansk oblast and the occupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. As per the deal, a small part of Kharkiv oblast will be returned to Kyiv.

The deal further promises Moscow that Ukraine would not join NATO, although it might become a member of the European Union. Other sanctions imposed against it since 2014 would also be lifted.

In return, an ad hoc group of European countries and some non-European countries will be set up that will offer Ukraine "a robust security guarantee". The US will supposedly not be a part of this setup. There is also no clarity on the functioning of this group.

It also reportedly talks about monetary compensation and assistance for rebuilding without the mention of the source of the funds.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be operated by the US, but is considered Ukrainian territory and will supply power to both Russia and Ukraine.

The controversial US-Ukraine minerals deal also finds a mention. Trump has again insisted that Kyiv will accept it, and it will be signed on Thursday.

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is going to Moscow later this week to meet Putin again.