Donald Trump's son Barron Trump was snapped leaving New York University dressed in casual wear, a far cry from his usual suits and long wool coats. Hello reported that the photo was taken when the US president's youngest son was leaving the campus. His white Ralph Lauren polo shirt and a pair of beige chinos caught the attention of passersby, with the Secret Service security escorting him.

Notably, the 19-year-old, who is studying finance at NYU, is already known for dressing like a businessman. He has often been seen in sharp suits at his father's campaign events, and so catching him in the attire was like a breath of fresh air.

He also sported a belt and a black backpack. Barron's wavy, unkept hair was also the exact opposite of what we are used to seeing him wear. He mostly sports a slicked-back look

Barron is Donald Trump and Melania Trump's son and is pursuing finance at the New York University Stern School of Business.

Hope and wish Real Barron Trump skin good handsome. pic.twitter.com/Qf8Pj8fgNK — 미국 모나코 중국 베트남 미국1776 Austria Nerd KWD (@internationrich) April 24, 2025

Barron was initially known as a shy kid, but he took the world by storm after bursting onto the scene with his father's political campaigns. The 19-year-old is taller than his dad, who is 6 feet 2 inches. Barron, on the other hand, is nearly 6.6 feet, the tallest among all his siblings.

Barron Trump was at his dad's political campaign events

He accompanied Donald Trump at several os his public outings when he was campaigning for the presidential elections. Trump has openly acknowledged Barron's role in helping him win over the votes of a particular demographic. He suggested to him social media methods, which he used to attract the attention of the youth.

Melania has also stated that Barron's tips helped her husband win the election. "He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father, and it was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to," she said.

People couldn't get enough of Barron at these political events and gave him standing ovations. At a Florida rally, Barron introduced his son with glorious words. "A very young man who's now going to college," he said.

"Got into every college he wanted to, and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you…He's a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he's ever done this."

Then he stood up and the crowd went berserk. Donald Trump admitted that he is "pretty popular", probably even more than his older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.