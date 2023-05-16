Top 10 world news: Pakistan Army's coup dilemma, Fire at illegal fireworks factory in West Bengal, & more

For decades, Pakistani military has remained the force that decided the country's fate and now for the first time in it's history, action against a political leader has inspired a 'mini-intifada' against the military itself. Despite unprecedented acts of defiance directed at the army after ousted prime minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Pakistani military has reacted unlike its chequered record filled with multiple coup d'états. In other news, an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit, in West Bengal, India has killed five people while another seven are critically injured.

To coup or not coup: Pakistan Army’s options after Imran Khan’s mini-intifada





For decades, Pakistani military has remained the force that decided the country's fate and now for the first time in the country's history, action against a political leader inspired a 'mini-intifada' against the military itself. Despite unprecedented acts of defiance directed at army after ousted prime minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Pakistani military has reacted unlike its chequered record filled with multiple coup d'états.

In West Bengal, India, an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit has killed five people while another seven are critically injured. The local police said that the impact of the explosion was "so massive" that the residential building on which the factory was being run collapsed.

Nearly $1 trillion & counting: US households are drowning in credit card debt







While lawmakers continue to hold marathon meetings to reach a deal on hiking the debt limit, another debt crisis is looming in the United States. A New York Federal Reserve report shows that the credit card debt of Americans stood at a whopping $986 billion — just a few billions short of the $1 trillion mark — as of March 31, 2023.

Rupert Stadler (60), former CEO of auto giant Audi pleaded guilty at the "dieselgate" fraud trial in Germany on Tuesday. This made him the highest-ranking former executive to confess in emissions cheating scandal that rocked the car industry.

Officials in Ukraine, on Tuesday (May 16) said that they have detained the head of the country’s supreme court in a $2.7 million bribery inquiry. This comes as the war-torn country is pursuing anti-graft measures which are vital to meet the conditions for joining the European Union.

Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday settled a long-running human rights lawsuit with Indonesian villagers who accused an Indonesia soldier hired as guard by the Houston-based oil and gas company of committing murder and torture.



Explained | Durham report: Key takeaways from the Trump-Russia investigation





Special counsel John Durham has issued his final report on the FBI's investigation into links between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

A top Chinese general has urged the adoption of novel capabilities of warfare including artificial intelligence integrated with conventional warfare tactics with an eye on lessons emerging from conflict in Ukraine. General Wang Haijiang, commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command wrote a front-page article in an official newspaper on Monday (May 15).

The majority of books and videos about the Tiananmen Square crackdown were removed from Hong Kong public libraries' shelves just weeks after government auditors instructed them to step up efforts to root out works "manifestly contrary" to national security.