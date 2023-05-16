India: Fire at illegal fireworks factory in West Bengal claims 7 lives

In West Bengal, India, an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit has killed five people while another seven are critically injured. Talking to the press, the local police said that the impact of the explosion was "so massive" that the residential building on which the factory was being run collapsed.

Villagers described the scene as something of a "war zone" with body parts and debris strewn all around, including in a nearby pond.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "the illegal firecracker unit was functioning at a house in a village near the West Bengal-Odisha border. Five people were killed and seven others were critically injured in the blast." The factory was located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

As per Banerjee, the firecrackers were "being sent to Odisha and local labourers were working there." She also stated that "an investigation is underway". The probe is being undertaken by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Trinamool Congress leader has announced that the deceased's next of kin will get a compensation of INR 2.5 lakh each (USD 3,040), while the injured will get INR 1 lakh (around 1200 dollars).

The owner of the factory was reportedly arrested last October for running the factory and is now on the run. He is believed to have fled to the neighbouring state of Odisha after the explosion.

"He was arrested in October last year but got bail from the court. He fled the state soon after the explosion. I will ask the police to share his details with their counterparts in Odisha so that he is arrested immediately," said Mamta Banerjee.

As per the chief minister action will be taken against the local police chief of Egra police station as "he had no information that an illegal firecracker unit was operating" in the area.

Leader of Opposition(LoP), Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the explosion.

Reacting to the demand, Banerjee said, "we do not have any objection to the NIA probe. But I would like to point out that the probe by the CID has already started."

Expressing fear that state police might illegally shift the bodies, Adhikari also demanded that central forces be immediately deployed in the area.

"Huge explosion in Sahara village in Egra, Purba Medinipur, at the local TMC leader Krishnapada Bag's (alias Bhanu) house. I am receiving news from the ground that the number of casualties is enormous. Immediately, central forces should be deployed as dead bodies are being shifted illegally by Mamata Police," he alleged in a tweet.

"I urge @HMOIndia & Hon'ble @BengalGovernor to initiate @NIA_India investigation as early as possible. Bengal has become the stockpile of explosives...," he said in another tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)

