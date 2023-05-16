Top Chinese general bats for building up hybrid warfare capabilities

A top Chinese general has urged the adoption of novel capabilities of warfare including artificial intelligence integrated with conventional warfare tactics with an eye on lessons emerging from conflict in Ukraine. General Wang Haijiang, commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command wrote a front-page article in an official newspaper on Monday (May 15). He said "political warfare, financial warfare, technological warfare, cyber warfare, and cognitive warfare" were important factors in emerging warfare tactics.

"At present and in the future, local conflicts and turmoil are frequent, global problems are intensifying, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change," Wang wrote in Study Times.

"Various 'black swan' and 'grey rhinoceros' events may occur at any time, especially with the containing, encircling, decoupling, suppressing, and military threats of some Western nations," he continued.

Gravitas: Can China broker peace between Russia & Ukraine? × China has been increasing its defence spending for eighth year straight in 2023. Slowing economy and Covid have not deterred the country from spending big on defence.

The scale and sweep of Chinese military preparations are closely watched not just by the West, but also by China's neighbours and democratically governed Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan to be its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to capture the island nation.

Despite the hundreds of billions of dollars poured into defence spending, China's armed forces do not have much recent experience in a hot war, with its last - and brief - military conflict in 1979 with Vietnam.

Wang wrote that ability to win is needed to maintain national security.

China has flexed its military muscle over Taiwan in recent months. Chinese drones have been seen encircling the island. Any aggressive action against Taiwan brings China closer to a potential conflict with the United States, the biggest international backer of Taiwan. This has brought the PLA's combat-readiness in a hypothetical war in focus.

Also Read | Scientist working in UK for last 20 years joins China’s hypersonic programme

Washington has a policy of "strategic ambiguity" over whether it would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Wang said that China will seek new military advantages by building up capacity in areas like information networks, artificial intelligence, aviation and space.

In a separate rare critique in January reflecting on lessons learned from the Ukraine war, the PLA Daily noted Russia's military flaws, including the need to improve its "situation awareness" in the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.