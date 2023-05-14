Scientist working in UK for last 20 years joins China’s hypersonic programme

A prominent physicist working in the UK for over 20 years on hypersonic technology has now joined China to lead an innovation team working to make hypersonic vehicles more efficient and effective. The scientist, named Zhang Yonghao, came to Britain in the early 2000s from China to work as a computational scientist at Daresbury Laboratory. In 2020, he was appointed as chair professor at the University of Edinburgh, the highest academic rank that can be achieved. How will Zhang Yonghao help China’s hypersonic programme? Over the last 20 years in the UK, Yonghao’s research focused on understanding multiscale and multiphysical flow physics through theoretical and computational studies. This area holds critical importance for fields such as aerospace engineering, energy production and environmental science.

Watch: Pilots hired to help China understand how western planes operate × He has been working on new methods and models in the field of gas dynamics, specifically in the areas of rarefied gas dynamics and multiscale fluid mechanics. This is important for the development of a hypersonic programme because hypersonic vehicles are supposed to withstand high levels of temperature and pressure.

His contract with the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Mechanics started immediately after he resigned from the University of Edinburgh in October last year. British government concerned The UK government's investigation into academics with ties to China in 2021 has raised concerns over national security and intellectual property theft. The investigation targeted individuals associated with Chinese organisations, including universities and research institutions.

As a result, a significant number of scientists and postgraduate students were prohibited from working in Britain in 2022 due to national security reasons. The Guardian reported that the Foreign Office's screening program rejected more than 1,000 individuals in 2022, a significant increase from just 13 people in 2016.