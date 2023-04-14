China fired hypersonic missile this year, reveals US intelligence leak: Reports

China has test-launched a 6500 mph hypersonic missile earlier this year, say multple media reports citing leaked US intelligence documents. The Sun has also said that the Chinese hypersonic missile has capability to penetrate US missile defence system. Media reports say that Beijing fired one of its experimental missiles, the DF-27 hypersonic glide vehicle on February 25.

BBC said that the leaked documents revealed that the hypersonic missile flew for 1200 kilometres in 12 minutes.

Watch | US Air Force National Guard employee arrested | Embarrassing breach includes top secret documents

Hypersonic missiles have very high speeds (5 to 25 times that of sound) which makes it very hard for conventional missile interception systems to strike down. Hypersonic missiles can cover up to 8 kilometres per second. The immense speed forms a plasma cloud in front of them while in air and the cloud blocks radio waves thus making interception more difficult. Countries like the US, China, Russia and others are spending huge resources to perfect their hypersonic missiles as they are being seen as weapons that can can offer decisive advantage.

The hypersonic missile China fired reportedly belongs to third generation of its nuclear weapons. As reported by the Chinese media, the missile is capable of carrying 10 nuclear warheads and has a range of more than 14,000 km. This, in theory makes it capable of striking any location on Earth.

Also Read | US documents leak case: Air National guardsman Jack Teixeira arrested

The US intelligence leak has taken global politics by storm. The leak has revealed that US has been collecting information, even on allied countries. US authorities did focus on possibility of Russia being behind the leaks but now Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member Massachusetts Air National Guard has been arrested for allegedly leaking the documents.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.