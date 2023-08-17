Top 10 world news: Pak police in action mode after church attacks, Kyiv raises doubt over F-16 jets, & more

From Pakistan: Police in Pakistan went on an arrest spree Thursday (August 17), detaining over 120 people and booking over 600 under terror charges, after five churches came under attack in Jaranwala city of Faisalabad district on Wednesday.

From Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday regretted it won't be able to use American F-16 fighter jets against Russia as no timing on the supply of the war planes has been given

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Around 1 pm IST, on Thursday, the Indian space agency ISRO announced that the Chandrayaan-3 integrated spacecraft had separated into two parts - the propulsion module and the lander module. The lander module is headed towards the Lunar surface.



More than 100 people were arrested and at least 600 booked in two terror cases in the aftermath of the torching and ransacking of churches in eastern Pakistan city, police said on Thursday (Aug 17).

Sounding rather defeated, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat has conceded that his country will not be able to operate the F-16 fighter jets to defend itself from the Russian onslaught, at least this year.

As the Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 entered its third and final phase, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander has now taken over the reins of the high-profile mission.

In a move that is likely to ruffle feathers within the Indian establishment, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday (Aug 17) added jailed terrorist Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick to his 19-member Cabinet.

A small plane carrying two crew members and six passengers crashed in Malaysia's Selangor state while attempting a landing at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, the country's civil aviation authority (CAAM) announced on Thursday (August 17).

Herman Andaya, Maui's emergency management chief on Wednesday (August 17) defended the agency's decision to not sound sirens during last week's deadly wildfire. Questions are now being raised about whether sounding sirens might have saved lives.

A Slovenia-based vegan food company is very close to realising the idea of manufacturing edible vegan bones. The company, named Juicy Marbles, initially wanted to produce bones that are compostable.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Aug 16) executed a US national who was convicted of torturing and killing his Egyptian father, as per state media reports. The latest sentence has brought to 19 the toll of foreign nationals sentenced to death this year in the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is said to have held a two-hour long closed-door meeting with India men’s team coach Rahul Dravid in Miami ahead of the USA leg against West Indies.