Saudi Arabia executes US national convicted of torturing, killing his Egyptian father

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed a United States national who was convicted of torturing and claiming the life of his father, as per state media reports. The latest sentence has brought the toll of foreign nationals sentenced to death this year in the country to 19.

As per the official Saudi Press Agency, Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef was executed in the Riyadh region.

Citing court documents, SPA said that the court found out that Naseef beat and choked his Egyptian father and wounded him after he died, further adding that he also used drugs and made attempts to kill another person.

The mode of the death sentence was not mentioned by the Gulf Kingdom but in the past, the country has often beheaded the culprits at the time of performing the death penalty.

"We are aware of those reports and are monitoring the situation but don't have any specifics," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He stated that a United States consular official last visited Naseef in the month of July.

World's third most prolific executioner

Often denounced for extensively using capital punishment, Saudi Arabia was the world's third most prolific executioner last year, said Amnesty International.

Since King Salman took over in the year 2015, more than 1,000 death sentences have been reported in the country, as per a report published earlier this year by the European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights and the Britain-based group Reprieve.

Nearly 91 people, out of which 19 are foreigners, have been put to death this year, as per an AFP tally based on state media reports.

The total number of executions reported in the year 2022 was double than what was reported in the year 2021. From 69 in 2021, the figure rose to 147 in 2022.

Executions for crimes related to drugs resumed in the year 2022, putting an end to a suspension that stayed for almost three years.

In the year 2022, an episode sparked a global outcry where a total number of 81 people were executed on a single day for terror-related offences in the Gulf Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies)



