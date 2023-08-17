Pakistan: Unidentified attackers hurl hand grenade at police vehicle in Karachi

Three policemen in Karachi, Pakistan were wounded after unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a police vehicle, reported ARY News on Thursday (August 17).

As per the report, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Karachi said that a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal, leaving three police personnel with wounds.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported in the Balochistan province's Naseerabad where unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP's squad in Dera Murad Jamali.

As per police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded. No one was wounded in the incident.

After the blast, the police, Counter Terrorism Department, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and sealed the area.

As per ARY News reports, another grenade incident was reported earlier which had claimed the lives of two policemen and injured two others after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

Also read: US State Department expresses concern over attacks on Christian community in Pakistan

“Two police personnel are being treated for serious wounds,” the hospital sources said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said, adding that the deceased police personnel were identified as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured were identified as sub-inspectors Saeed and Gohar.

Earlier this month, five people, including two policemen were wounded in a grenade attack on Quetta's Joint Road, as per Dawn reports.

As per SSP's Operations Captain (retired) Zohaib Mohsin, first, an exchange of fire was reported between policemen and unknown assailants. Later on, the attackers tossed a hand grenade and escaped from the spot.

Dr Waseem Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta Civil Hospital, said that the wounded, including a woman and two policemen, were brought to the hospital.

Baig said the wounded were being given medical attention, adding that they were "out of danger."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE