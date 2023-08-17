Malaysia: Plane carrying eight people crashes into a road, all dead

A small plane carrying two crew members and six passengers crashed in Malaysia's Selangor state while attempting a landing at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, killing all aboard, the country's civil aviation authority (CAAM) announced on Thursday (August 17).

CAAM said the accident took place in the city of Elmona, Shah Alam around 2:49 pm local time.

“The aircraft operated by Jetvalet Sdn. Bhd. departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport,” CAAM chief executive officer Norazman Bin Mahmud. was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times (NST).

“At 2.51pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft.”

A video going viral on social media shows the aftermath of the crash with black smoke billowing out of the wreckage of the plane after it veered off the road and onto the nearby grass verge.

Beechcraft Premier I carrying six passengers and two crew crashes while attempting to land at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/XppomvROvt — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2023 ×

