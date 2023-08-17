Jay Shah held two-hour long meeting with Rahul Dravid in Miami ahead of USA leg against West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is said to have held a two-hour long closed-door meeting with India men’s team coach Rahul Dravid in Miami ahead of the USA leg against West Indies.

Two men with utmost powers in Indian cricket handpicked several topics and discussed the future plan as we inch closer to two mega events – Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Per a report in Cricbuzz, this meeting happened before the final two T20Is against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 12 and 13. While the Indian Team was putting up at Marriot in Miami, Dravid drove down to a separate hotel where Shah was staying (who was in the USA for a personal visit).

The BCCI secretary was also seen in attendance during the fifth and final T20I.

Although from the outside, it might appear like a routine meeting between two top bosses, the significance of this shall not be underestimated. With India facing several questions – majorly regarding selection (particularly for the number four and five spots in the ODIs) and preparation for the two multi-team events, this meeting must have covered these topics.

Also, considering the preparatory camp scheduled to begin on August 24 in Alur, Bengaluru, discussions around the same are said to have taken place.

India suffer setback in the Caribbean

India’s tour of the West Indies was the starting point of the roadmap to the World Cup, and it’s fair to say the Men in Blue left several questions unanswered. While India reigned supreme in the Tests and three ODIs, they lost the five-match T20Is 2-3 (for the first time against West Indies).

With a relatively younger squad at the helm considering next year’s T20 World Cup in this part of the world, the Indian Team failed to make the most of their chances and fell shy of maintaining their winning streak in the shortest format.

While they came second in the format West Indies are considered King in, India has shifted their attention to the Ireland T20Is.

Following that, the Asia Cup 2023 (co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka this time) will get underway. After that, the Indian Team will host five-time World Cup winners Australia in a short three-match ODIs, starting September 22 in Mohali.

After the end of this series, the much-awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin in India on October 5, with the warm-up matches starting on September end.