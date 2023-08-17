IND vs IRE: Robin Uthappa backs Jasprit Bumrah to succeed as captain, says 'he has got leadership skills'

Former India player Robin Uthappa has backed Jasprit Bumrah to succeed in the captain’s role as he prepares to lead the Men in Blue against Ireland in a three-match T20I series. Bumrah, out of action since last year, will be preparing to get match fit for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup as he makes his way to Ireland. The veteran star will have an important couple of months as he proves his fitness for the World Cup in India while also leading the side in Ireland.

Uthappa backs Bumrah for captaincy

"I think it's interesting. He has got leadership skills and he could go on to become our Test captain, too, because he is a pretty shrewd strategist as well. But, he has got the opportunity to do that here apart from making a comeback. It will be interesting to see how he'll go about it," Uthappa said on Bumrah’s stint as captain.

Bumrah has not played for India since September 2022 when he last donned the blue jersey in Hyderabad against Australia. Interestingly, since his last outing for the nation, the Indian team has struggled to find a perfect replacement for him. He has a proud record for the national team in the shortest format having scalped 70 wickets in 60 matches.

"I expect Bumrah to go injury-free this series and stay completely healthy. I think that's what every Indian supporter would want from him. He should just feel like himself again and that would augur really well for the Indian team," Uthappa added.

Bumrah’s last captaincy stint

The Ireland series won’t be the first time Bumrah leads the Indian side. He was India’s captain for the final Test match against England last year at Edgbaston after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19. Bumrah’s side lost the Edgbaston Test but gave him a good learning experience. He will be eager to lead the Indian team to glory having overcome a back injury. He was in New Zealand earlier in the year to have surgery and is hopeful of a successful return to the international circuit.

The three-match T20I series against Ireland will start on Friday, August 18, and will last till Wednesday as the rest of the senior players prepare for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

