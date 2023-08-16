ugc_banner

US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki, John Isner handed wildcards; Venus Williams to make record 24th appearance

New York, USEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki, John Isner handed wildcards; Venus Williams to make record 24th appearance Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The US Open authorities on Wednesday, August 16 announced the wildcard entrants for this year’s tournament with big names like Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki set for return. Williams, a two-time former champion will return to the US Open for a record 24th time in the women’s singles category while her counterpart Wozniacki also gained a wildcard that will see her compete in the main draw. Former Wimbledon semifinalist, John Isner has also been handed a wildcard in the men’s singles category.

More to Follow...

