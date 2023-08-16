US Open 2023: Caroline Wozniacki, John Isner handed wildcards; Venus Williams to make record 24th appearance
The US Open authorities on Wednesday, August 16 announced the wildcard entrants for this year’s tournament with big names like Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki set for return. Williams, a two-time former champion will return to the US Open for a record 24th time in the women’s singles category while her counterpart Wozniacki also gained a wildcard that will see her compete in the main draw. Former Wimbledon semifinalist, John Isner has also been handed a wildcard in the men’s singles category.
Next Up: US Open 👀 pic.twitter.com/vpaVpXgrt7— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 16, 2023
