Plant-based edible vegan bones to soon be reality, products expected by August end

A Slovenia-based vegan food company is very close to realising the idea of manufacturing edible vegan bones. The company, named Juicy Marbles, initially wanted to produce bones that are compostable. However, later they realised they could produce bones that could be directly consumed.

The company has announced the first products will be available as early as late August in the UK, EU and US. The price of the product is not finalised yet and the company is open to customer feedback before it overhauls the product’s recipe, name and packaging.

Plant-based meat companies have focused on innovation even as the high cost of living crisis drives their business to the ground.

Vladimir Mićković, co-founder of Juicy Marbles, said the idea of producing bones from plants was “just fun.” He said, “To some, bones from plants may be an ideological provocation, but we shouldn’t take these things too seriously.”

“There is a culture of celebration, sharing, and belonging around meat [and] anyone cutting down on meat can feel excluded from cultural traditions,” he added.

How will bones be consumed?

The company says the plant-based bones will need to be baked or fried before consumption. Baking will turn the bones into a crispy snack.

“We started off just by not wanting the bones to be garbage,” Mićković said.

“My hope is that we can also infuse the bones with flavour, so you could also cook them in a broth. The most important thing is that we see how people react,” he further said.

Plant-based meat alternatives rapidly expanding

Alternative meat options continue to expand their presence. Aleph Farms, an Israeli company, has taken a significant step by submitting an application for sales approval to the UK's food regulator. They have developed a unique method of cultivating steak using real meat cells in vats.

This application marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Europe, following the approval of two cultivated chicken products in the US back in June. Another noteworthy development comes from Mewery, a Czech company, which introduced a burger crafted from cultivated pork around the same time.