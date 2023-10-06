Top 10 world news: Nobel Peace Prize winner, death toll after strike in Ukraine's Hroza rises to 52, and more

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize went to Narges Mohammadi. She was arrested for the first time in Iran for her criticism of the country's regime in 1998. In other news, The death toll from an airstrike on the northeastern Ukrainian village in the Kharkiv region rose to 52 on Friday (Oct 6), reported Reuters.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was arrested for the first time in Iran for her criticism of the country's regime twenty-five years ago in 1998.

The death toll from an airstrike on the northeastern Ukrainian village in the Kharkiv region rose to 52 on Friday (Oct 6), reported Reuters. Rescue workers are still searching through the rubble for bodies after what Kyiv said was one of Russia's deadliest attacks on civilians since the beginning of its invasion.

Former United States president Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 6) endorsed hard-right Republican, Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, for the job of speaker of the House of Representatives, succeeding Kevin McCarthy.

Days after India asked Canada to withdraw at least 41 diplomats from New Delhi by October 10 so that parity can be achieved in the number of diplomatic staff present in each country, Ottawa evacuated its diplomatic staff from its High Commission in India and shifted them to Southeast Asia, as per a media report.

Global sugar prices soared to their highest level in almost 13 years in September due to the El Nino weather phenomenon in India and Thailand, the UN food agency said on Friday (Oct 6), while noting that the overall food index was mostly stable nevertheless.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has subsided, but its impact can still be seen as long Covid. However, scientists now suggest that symptoms that last for a long time could be because of "long colds", which are just as common as long Covid.

Tanzania's first women president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is poised to embark on a significant visit to India next week, cementing the burgeoning relationship between these two Indian Ocean neighbours.

As part of the ongoing testing process for the Gaganyaan Human spaceflight mission, the Indian space agency is to take possession of crucial flight hardware. Known as the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-CM) Crew Module structure, this is the shell within which the Indian astronauts would be safely nestled in during their rocket-powered journey to space, their stay in orbit, and back.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara removes PM, dissolves government







Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has removed his prime minister and dissolved his cabinet on Friday (Oct 6), said the presidency’s secretary general Aboudramane Cisse, according to Reuters.