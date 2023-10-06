ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan boss over Netherlands despite Bas de Leede’s heroics, win by 81 runs

Pakistan opened their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands on Friday 6) Oct in Hyderabad, India. Far from convincing, but this win will up their momentum in this long 10-team tournament. While Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel starred with the bat, hitting 68 each, Bas de Leede’s heroics with both bat and ball kept the Netherlands in the game.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Netherlands bowlers reduced Pakistan to 38 for three at one stage inside the Powerplay, with both openers and Captain Babar Azam returning to the pavilion. Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and young Saud Shakeel steadied Pakistan’s innings with a 120-run stand.

While Saud was the aggressor of the two, hitting the Dutch bowlers to all parts of the ground, Rizwan played a typical Rizwan-kind-of-innings. During the second half of the first innings, Bas de Leede turned the momentum towards the Netherlands with four wickets.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz then gave the finishing touches as Pakistan, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, scored a fighting total of 286 runs.

Haris shines as Pakistan beat Netherlands

Hasan Ali picked the Netherlands' first wicket by removing Max O'Dowd on five. Vikramjit Singh, the in-form batter, kept the chase going with his beautiful stroke play.



Coming in as a part-timer in Friday’s game, Iftikhar Ahmed bowled Colin Ackermann on 17.

Star with the ball in hand earlier, Bas de Leede came to the crease to accelerate the Netherlands chase. Stitching a 70-run stand with Vikramjit, who scored 52 off 67 balls, de Leede completed his fifty and had the Dutch positioned evenly.

Following Vikramjit’s wicket, seamer Haris Rauf picked two to further put the Netherlands’ back against the wall. His fellow pacers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali picked a wicket each, but Rauf headlined the second innings with three scalps to his name. Shadab Khan returned with a wicket, and Nawaz had Bas de Leede’s number.

Though Logan van Beek slammed a few shots to keep the fans entertained, it wasn’t enough for the Dutch team to remain in the chase, as they got all out on 205 in 41 overs.

While Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on October 10 in their next tie before flying to Ahmedabad for the marquee India clash, the Netherlands will go one-on-one against New Zealand in Hyderabad on October 9.

