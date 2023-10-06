ISRO to take possession of Gaganyaan Crew Module for helicopter-drop tests

As part of the ongoing testing process for the Gaganyaan Human spaceflight mission, the Indian space agency is to take possession of crucial flight hardware. Known as the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-CM) Crew Module structure, this is the shell within which the Indian astronauts would be safely nestled in during their rocket-powered journey to space, their stay in orbit, and back. The first of two such aluminum-alloy structures, made by Chennai-based firm KCP Limited, is to be handed over to the Indian space agency, on Saturday (Oct 7).

According to the firm, this crew module structure weighs 3.1 tonnes, measures 3.1 metre in diameter, stands 2.6 metre tall, and is made using a light alloy of aluminium and 15CDV6 steel.

The structure has been built by joining, welding, riveting, and thread fastening more than 100 components. In this form, this structure comprises only the outer shell and not the electronics and avionics components that are to be fitted within.

Queried about a similar crew module structure that ISRO had taken possession from a Hyderabad-based firm in March 2023, Narayan Rao, President, KCP Limited told WION, "ISRO generally sources a similar component from two industry partners. While these are the same product/hardware, there are differences in their manufacturing processes and the materials used. This specific model is designed by ISRO and made by us. The process of manufacturing this took almost a year".

He added that manufacturing of such components for aerospace needs is very sophisticated, owing to how new changes and modifications need to be incorporated.

For example, in the second crew module that we are supplying to ISRO, they might suggest some changes based on their learnings from the first one. We will have to keep making the changes, as this is a zero-error astronaut mission that we are working towards, he said.

The Integrated Air Drop Test is one where the crew module shell will be integrated with its associated systems, parachutes etc. This crew module will be underslung on an Indian Air Force Chinook heavy-lift helicopter and it will be carried to an altitude of four kilometres or approx 13,100 feet.

From there, it will be dropped vertically and then it would be slowed down by a set of on-board parachutes and then descend slowly and safely. This is a crucial test, given that this is the final phase of descent for the astronaut-carrying crew module.

It is required to safely splashdown within a designated area in the ocean, from where it will be recovered by designated Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard assets.

In November 2022, ISRO had done a similar drop test using a heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Back then, ISRO did not have a crew module structure at their disposal. Therefore, ISRO dropped a dummy weight similar to that of the crew module and deployed parachutes to slow it down.

"A 5-ton dummy mass, equivalent to the Crew module mass, was taken to an altitude of 2.5 kilometres and dropped using the Indian Air force’s IL-76 aircraft. Two small pyro-based mortar-deployed pilot parachutes, then pulled the main parachutes. The fully inflated main parachutes reduced the payload speed to a safe landing speed as the entire sequence lasted about 2-3 minutes and the payload mass landed softly on the ground," ISRO had said in November 2022.

After being handed over to ISRO officials, the crew module structure is expected to be transported to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where it would be integrated with its parachutes and other systems. Once that is completed, ISRO would commence the air drop tests of the same.

ISRO's Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of indigenously-designed and developed human spaceflight capability. It will be done by launching a crew of three Indian astronauts to an earth orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and then bringing them back safely to earth, by splash-landing in Indian sea waters.