Nobel Peace Prize 2023 goes to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi

The Nobel Prize for Peace 2023 has been awarded to jailed activist Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and promotion of human rights and freedom for all.

Mohammadi is among the leading human rights activists in Iran, which is among the worst countries for women rights.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday (Oct 6) said, "This year’s peace prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women."

Mohammadi is still in prison

Mohammadi's historic achievement comes with significant personal sacrifices. She has been detained by the Iranian regime on 13 occasions, received convictions on five occasions, and faced a cumulative sentence of 31 years in prison, along with 154 lashings.

It's worth noting that Mohammadi still remains in jail. Earlier this year, Mohammadi was among three imprisoned Iranian journalists honoured with the United Nations' World Press Freedom Prize.

Who gets the Nobel peace prize?

The Peace Prize is granted to individuals who have made substantial contributions to fostering fraternity among nations, reducing standing armies, and advancing peace congresses.

Last year's recipient was a trio of human rights activists hailing from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. This selection was seen as a powerful message of disapproval directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian ally. The Peace Prize is open for both individuals and organisations, with notable past laureates including Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the United Nations.

The prize worth 11 million Swedish crowns (around $ 1 million) will presented in Oslo on December 10, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

(With inputs from agencies)