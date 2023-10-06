Nijjar row: Canada evacuates diplomats from India, moves them to Singapore, Malaysia

Days after India asked Canada to withdraw at least 41 diplomats from New Delhi by October 10 so that parity can be achieved in the number of diplomatic staff present in each country, Ottawa evacuated its diplomatic staff from its High Commission in India and shifted them to Southeast Asia, as per a media report.

Canada’s 62 diplomats were working in its High Commission in India before the evacuation.

The CTV report stated that the majority of its diplomatic staff have been evacuated from India and shifted to either Singapore or Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). However, there was no official word on the evacuation of the diplomats from New Delhi.

The media report came days after Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly claimed that the government was diplomatically engaged with India over the topic of staff reduction.

“We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats’ safety very seriously, and we will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private,” Joly had stated.

In the wake of deteriorating bilateral ties, Canada was asked by India to withdraw its 41 diplomats from New Delhi by October 10 and added that if they failed to comply with the given deadline, the officials would lose their diplomatic immunity.

India seeks parity in diplomatic presence

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Ministry on Thursday (Oct 5) said that they have sought a parity in diplomatic presence.

"On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while speaking to media persons in response to a question over the issue.

He further stated that discussions were ongoing to achieve parity. "Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," he stated.

WATCH | India-Canada row: Canada tones down on Nijjar killing row | WION

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada hit an all-time low last month after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian intelligence agents in the murder of Sikh pro-Khalistan hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After the allegations of Trudeau, the countries expelled each other’s diplomats. The allegations of Canada were also termed by India as "absurd" and “politically driven”.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.