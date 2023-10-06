Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan for job of House speaker: 'He will be a GREAT Speaker'

Former United States president Donald Trump on Friday (Oct 6) endorsed hard-right Republican, Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, for the job of speaker of the House of Representatives succeeding Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by his own party in an unprecedented vote.

Taking to his Truth Social social media platform, Trump wrote: "Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, DC, representing Ohio's 4th Congressional District."

The former president added, "he (Jim Jordan) will be a GREAT Speaker of the House & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

Just a few hours before the post, Trump had offered to temporarily take up the role, which was left vacant this week after McCarthy was axed in a historic rebellion by far-right members of his own party.

Rumours suggest Trump's potential first visit to the US Capitol since the attack on January 6, 2021, and then the ex-president also suggested that he might step in as speaker on an interim basis.

Earlier, Trump had told Fox News that he had "been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress".

"If they don't get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president," he said.

However, former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock told CNN that Trump would not be eligible for the role because he has been charged with criminal offences.

"Unfortunately he doesn't know the House rules, which say if you're indicted you cannot be in House leadership," Comstock said.

Who is Jim Jordan?

Jordan is a longtime Trump loyalist and founding member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Jordan, 59, is among a list of contenders to replace McCarthy and has been notably sceptical of US funding to Ukraine.

He has also been spearheading an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden that has irritated mainstream colleagues.

