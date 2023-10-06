Tanzania's first woman President, Samia Hassan, to visit Delhi next week

Tanzania's first women president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is poised to embark on a significant visit to India next week, cementing the burgeoning relationship between these two Indian Ocean neighbours.

Scheduled for October 8th to 10th, President Samia's visit holds immense promise as both nations work towards elevating ties to strategic partnership. During her stay, she will engage in crucial talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on fostering collaboration across various domains.

At the forefront of discussions will be Tanzania's expressed interest in joining two critical alliances: the 'Big Cat Alliance' and the 'Global Biofuel Alliance'.

The former, spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi earlier this year, seeks to combat poaching and illegal wildlife trade by safeguarding and preserving seven major big cat species worldwide, including Tigers, Lions, Leopards, Snow Leopards, Pumas, Jaguars, and Cheetahs. This alliance aligns with Tanzania's commitment to wildlife conservation on a global scale.

Simultaneously, the recently launched Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), which emerged during the G20 Summit in Delhi last month, aims to expedite the adoption of biofuels worldwide through technological advancements and the sustainable utilization of biofuels.

Recent months have witnessed a surge in high-level visits from India to the East African nation.

This includes the visit of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, in July, during which the announcement of establishing the first foreign campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in Tanzania was made.

Additionally, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Tanzania this week, participating in the National Defense College activities and engaging with his Tanzanian counterpart.

Tanzanian delegations have also made a notable presence at events such as Aero India 23, Indo Africa Army Chiefs Conclave-23, and AFINDEX-23, further enhancing military cooperation.

The multifaceted collaboration between India and Tanzania encompasses a wide range of sectors, spanning defense, education, and development assistance.

One notable project is the Kidutani water supply initiative, funded by the Indian government's line of credit, which will provide clean drinking water to 30,000 households in Zanzibar.

Bilateral trade currently stands at an impressive $6.4 billion, showcasing the robust economic ties between the two countries.

Tanzania has emerged as one of the largest beneficiaries of training slots offered under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scholarships program.

Notably, President Samia herself received training under ITEC scholarship at Hyderabad's National Institute of Rural Development.

Additionally, in a groundbreaking move, both India and Tanzania have begun trading in their national currencies, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granting approval for transactions between the Indian Rupee and the Tanzanian Shilling.

This shift is anticipated to reduce transaction costs and streamline cross-border trade, leading to increased trade volumes and deeper economic cooperation.

