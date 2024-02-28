Top 10 world news: Navalny's funeral to take place on March 1; Pope Francis' health; and more

In the latest, supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny have disclosed that his funeral service is set to be held at a church located in the southern part of Moscow on Friday (March 1). In India, a train accident occurred at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara, a city situated in the Indian state of Jharkhand, resulting in the death of a minimum of 12 people as the train ran over passengers. In other news, Pope Francis skipped his weekly audience citing prolonged cold symptoms.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Allies of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny announced that his funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place at a church in southern Moscow this Friday (March 1). "Alexei's funeral will be held in a church ... in Maryino on 1 March at 14:00 (1100 GMT). Come in advance," his team said in a social media post, as reported by AFP.

A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station on Wednesday (Feb 28) in Jamtara, a city in the Indian state of Jharkhand, killing at least 12 people.

Pope Francis recently skipped readings at his weekly audience on Wednesday (Feb 28), indicating ongoing health struggles. Delegating tasks to an aide, he addressed the faithful, expressing his continued unwellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 28) slammed the ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu for allegedly using a 'China rocket' picture in a newspaper advertisement aimed at promoting the proposed second launch pad of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the state.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has strongly criticised the significant errors made by the Gemini AI, deeming them "completely unacceptable." These errors, which included generating historically inaccurate images such as ethnically diverse World War II Nazi troops, led to the suspension of users' ability to create people's pictures. The controversy arose shortly after Google rebranded its ChatGPT-style AI chatbot Bard as "Gemini," aiming to enhance its prominence in its products and compete with industry rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, on Wednesday (Feb 28) announced that she is “unsuspending” her presidential campaign and restarting her long-shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden.

Last year, the global generation of municipal waste reached 2.3 billion tonnes and the United Nations cautioned on Wednesday (Feb 28) that this garbage heap is projected to increase by two-thirds by 2050, posing severe consequences for health, economies, and the environment.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (Feb 28) said that the 27-nation bloc should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy military supplies for Ukraine. She was speaking in the European Parliament and urged the EU to take more steps on defence policy.

The management authority of The Great Barrier Reef is planning to carry out aerial survey across the full length of the world's biggest coral reef after mass bleaching of corals was reported in the southern section. As reported in various media reports, the bleaching was seen in corals from Lizard Island to Keppel Islands in the south. This southern stretch is 1100 kilometres long. It is feared that a seventh mass bleaching event may be unfolding in The Great Barrier Reef.