Express train runs over people in India's Jamtara, at least 12 dead

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 28, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS
A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station on Wednesday (Feb 28) in Jamtara, a city in the Indian state of Jharkhand, killing at least 12 people. 

The deputy commissioner said that medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot. 

More to follow