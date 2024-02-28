Express train runs over people in India's Jamtara, at least 12 dead
The deputy commissioner said that medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot
A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station on Wednesday (Feb 28) in Jamtara, a city in the Indian state of Jharkhand, killing at least 12 people.
Jharkhand | A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot: Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024
#Jharkhand: Nearly 12 people have lost their lives in a #trainaccident near #KalijhariyaHalt under #Asansol railway division in #Jamtara district. According to sources, these people have been cut off by a passing Express train between #Asansol and #Jhajha. pic.twitter.com/8Zhi2C2zyK— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 28, 2024
