Marianne Williamson: Democratic long-shot ‘unsuspends’ US presidential election campaign

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, on Wednesday (Feb 28) announced that she is “unsuspending” her presidential campaign and restarting her long-shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden.

Why is Williamson ‘unsuspending’ her campaign?

In a surprising comeback, Williamson, 71, took to X and said that she was re-joining the presidential race after dropping out three weeks ago and announcing the suspension of her primary challenge to Biden.

WATCH | US: Joe Biden faces protest over Gaza | Biden competes with Trump in Michigan Primary “Hey, I have an important announcement to make. As of today, I am unsuspending my campaign for the presidency of the United States,” Williamson said in a video posted on X. She also went on to admit that she dropped out because “I was losing the horse race.”

The announcement also came after the Michigan primary election results where Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump easily won their respective primaries.

Notably, Williamson, despite dropping out of the race, edged out Representative Dean Phillips (Democrat-Minnesota) and secured third place in the Michigan Democratic primary.

She received around three per cent of the votes when compared to Phillips’ 2.7 per cent. Whereas Biden secured 81.1 per cent of the votes.

“Right now we have a fascist standing at the door and everybody’s all upset about it,” said Williamson, on X presumably referring to the former president.

She also went on to criticise Biden’s economic policies at length and how they only benefit a small part of the US population and argued that “we need a president” who will eliminate student loan debt, provide Medicare for all, and so on.

‘Juggernaut of dark vision’

In her video, the writer and progressive Democrat said that people tell her “you’re delusional”.

“I’ll tell you what’s delusional…closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and just hoping that somehow Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision,” Williamson said referring to Trump.

Williamson also called for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The impact of the Biden administration’s continued support for Israel was also reflected in the Michigan Democratic primary results as a section of angry Democrat voters (more than 13 per cent) marked their ballots as “uncommitted”.

According to the Michigan Department of State, selecting ‘uncommitted’ implies that the voter is exercising a party vote, but not committed to the candidates on the ballot.