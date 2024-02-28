Alexei Navalny's funeral to take place on March 1 in Moscow, his team confirms

Allies of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny announced that his funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place at a church in southern Moscow this Friday (March 1).

"Alexei's funeral will be held in a church ... in Maryino on 1 March at 14:00 (1100 GMT). Come in advance," his team said in a social media post, as reported by AFP.

Отпевание Алексея состоится в церкви иконы Божией Матери «Утоли моя печали» в Марьино 1 марта в 14.00. Приходите заранее.

Похороны пройдут на Борисовском кладбище. — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) February 28, 2024 ×

Navalny passed away in mid-February while in one of Russia's toughest penal institutions. Russian officials have stated that the cause of his death, at the age of 47, remains unknown, and any investigation findings are expected to face scrutiny internationally. Numerous Western leaders have already implicated Russian President Vladimir Putin in Navalny's demise.