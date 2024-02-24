Alexei Navalny's body handed over to his mother: Spokesperson
A person lights a candle next to a portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
On 16 February 2024, the Russian prison service reported that Alexei Navalny, opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin's most vociferous critic, had died at the age of 47
Alexei Navalny's dead body was handed over to his mother by the Russian authorities, a Navalny spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.