Alexei Navalny, most ardent Putin critic in recent years dies in prison, says Russian state media

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Russian state media reported while citing the prison authority of Yamalo-Nenets region where Navalny was serving his sentence. Navalny, who became the biggest anti-establishment figure in Russia in recent years due to his staunch criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the leader of the Russia of the Future party and founded the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

Russian state media reported that Navalny died of a blood clot at the Arctic prison colony but the exact reason of his death could not be immediately ascertained. Navalny's lawyers have not yet confirmed his death and members of his team were on their way to the prison where Navalny was serving his sentence to personally verify jail authorities' claim.

Russia's federal penitentiary service said in a statement: "Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called. Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established." the statement said.

The opposition politician returned to Russia in 2021 and was reportedly in solitary confinement.

Navalny's last social media post before reports of his death

About 48 hours before the reports of Navalny's death started making rounds, a post from his X account alleged that the prison authorities were "pleasing the Moscow authorities" by purportedly intensifying his state of confinement in the prison.

"The Yamal colony decided to break the Vladimir record of fawning and pleasing the Moscow authorities. They just gave me 15 days in a punishment cell. That is, this is the 4th punishment cell in less than 2 months that I have been with them. They gesture [sic]," the post said.