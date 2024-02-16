'Brutal murder': World reacts to reports of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's death

Alexei Navalny Death News: Alexei Navalny, a vociferous critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per reports, has died in jail.

Since December of last year, the 47-year-old Kremlin critic has been serving a 19-year term, imprisoned in a desolate penal colony situated above the Arctic Circle.

Reports of Navalny's death come not even a day after Michael Carpenter, the US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe on X said that the Russian opposition leader has once again been "thrown into a punitive isolation cell for an unimaginable 27th time". According to Carpenter, Navalny faced a 15-day stint in isolation. Reports indicate Alexey Navalny has been thrown into a punitive isolation cell for an unimaginable 27th time. Navalny faces a 15-day stint in solitary confinement, adding to the 293 days he's already endured. We condemn this ongoing assault on @navalny's rights and we call for… pic.twitter.com/DB3dzT70RJ — Michael Carpenter, U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE (@USAmbOSCE) February 15, 2024 × Reports of death yet to be confirmed

As of now, Navalny's team is yet to confirm reports of his death. Even as the world awaits confirmation, the reports of his death have evoked shock and sorrow.

On X, Navalny's deputy Ivan Zhdanov, said relatives of Navalny should be notified of his death within 24 hours, but that no notifications have been made. В течение суток родственников обязаны уведомить, если это правда. Уведомлений не было. Никаких комментариев у нас кроме этих нет. https://t.co/TWwUa53FH0 — Ivan Zhdanov (@ioannZH) February 16, 2024 × Navalny's aide Leonid Volkov said that he was unable to confirm the death, adding that the opposition leader's Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where the opposition leader had been serving his sentence. Russian authorities publish a confession that they killed Alexey Navalny in prison.



We do not have any way to confirm it or to prove this isn’t true.



Navalny’s lawyer is on the way to Harp. — Leonid Volkov (@leonidvolkov) February 16, 2024 × Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Navalny was "obviously killed by Putin".

"Obviously, he was killed by Putin, like thousands of others who have been tormented, tortured because of this one person. Putin doesn't care who dies, as long as he retains his position. And that is why he must not keep anything - Putin must lose everything, he must not retain anything and must be held accountable for what he has done," he said, as reported by Reuters.

Ukraine's presidential aide Andriy Yermak on X declared that Russian President Putin is "afraid of any competition," and that "the lives of Russians are nothing to him." putin is the ultimate evil who is afraid of any competition. The lives of russians are nothing to him.



Everyone who calls for negotiations must realize that he cannot be trusted. The only language he understands is force. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) February 16, 2024 × Calling it "terrible news," and a "huge tragedy," for the people of Russia, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a post on X said, "As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life." This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.



My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy. https://t.co/AQvQQW5GBh — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 16, 2024 × France's Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, on X, paid condolences on behalf of his country and said: "Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression." Alexei Navalny a payé de sa vie sa résistance à un système d’oppression.



Sa mort en colonie pénitentiaire nous rappelle la réalité du régime de Vladimir Poutine.



À sa famille, ses proches et au peuple russe, la France présente ses condoléances. — Stéphane Séjourné (@steph_sejourne) February 16, 2024 × Condemning the death, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian opposition leader paid for his courage with his life, and said Russia "is no longer a democracy, and has not been for a long time now."

"Anyone who voices criticism, who stands up for democracy, must fear for their safety and their lives," he said.

"It has not yet been conclusively confirmed, but we must assume with a high degree of probability that it is true, namely that Mr Navalny has died in a Russian prison. And that is something that is very depressing. I met Mr Navalny here in Berlin when he was in Germany trying to recover from the poisoning attack and I also spoke to him about the great courage it took to go back to the country."

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, called the death an "ultimate sacrifice". Alexei @navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice.



The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death.



I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 16, 2024 × Edgars Rinkēvičs, the President of Latvia, labelled the reported death a "brutal murder" and said: "Whatever your thoughts about Alexey @Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime." Whatever your thoughts about Alexey @Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime. My condolences to the family and friends. — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 16, 2024 × Reacting to the news, former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as she arrived for the Munich Security Conference, said, "I think we have to find out more, but in any case, it is a horrible tragedy if it is so. But his imprisonment is a horrible tragedy."

"It would be a horrible thing. Starvation, lack of care under prison conditions, is that what he died from or you think it was an affirmative act? I think we have to find out more, but in any case it is a horrible tragedy if it is so. But his imprisonment is a horrible tragedy. Period," she added, as reported by Reuters.

Joshua Fenton-Glynn, Cabinet Member, Adult Services and Wellbeing, UK said that "Navalny's bravery will inspire others." The bravery to speak out against a government completely comfortable with killing their opponents is truly unimaginable. Navalny’s bravery will inspire others. https://t.co/WP9Hl6onx0 — Josh Fenton-Glynn (@JoshFG) February 16, 2024 × How did Navalny die? (Alexei Navalny Death Reason)

In a statement, Russia's federal penitentiary service said that the Russian leader Navalny "felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness." They added that while "Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called," resuscitation measures "did not yield positive results."