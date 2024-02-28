Doctors' association in South Korea accuses government of 'intimidation'

A South Korean doctors' association accused the government of employing intimidation on Wednesday (Feb 28), just before the imminent deadline for almost 10,000 protesting trainee medical professionals to either return to work or face consequences.

Also read: Legal protection granted for South Korean nurses to conduct certain medical procedures

Official data indicates that 9,937 junior doctors, constituting 80.8 per cent of the trainee workforce, have resigned and gone on strike at 99 general hospitals to protest government plans to significantly augment medical school admissions in response to shortages and an aging population.

Despite broad public support for the reforms, the government has set a Thursday (March 29) deadline for doctors to resume their duties, cautioning legal action, including prosecution and license suspension, for those who defy the order.

A spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association (KMA), a prominent group representing senior doctors, criticized the government on Wednesday for attempting to address the matter through threats rather than dialogue.

"It is disheartening to witness the government's excessive accusations and intimidation tactics," remarked spokesman Joo Soo-ho to reporters. "If the government intensifies its punishment after March 1st, there will be no more resident doctors and specialists produced in the future."

The health ministry requested on Tuesday (Feb 27) that the police initiate an investigation into individuals associated with the walkout, including five connected to the KMA.

The widespread work stoppage has led to the cancellation and postponement of surgeries, chemotherapy and C-sections, prompting the government to elevate its public health alert to the highest level.

To ensure compliance, authorities have personally delivered return orders to the homes of certain trainee doctors, preventing them from evading them, for example, by turning off their phones to avoid receiving them via text message.

Seoul contends that it has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios among developed countries, and the government is pushing for the admission of an additional 2,000 students to medical schools annually, starting next year.

Doctors strongly oppose the government's plan, arguing that it would compromise the quality of service. However, supporters of the reform assert that doctors are primarily concerned about potential reductions in their salaries and social status.

Polls indicate that up to 75 per cent of the South Korean public supports the increase in medical school admissions, particularly in remote areas where access to quality healthcare is a challenge.

Watch: South Korea doctors' protest: Government warn doctors to return to work or face legal action × The South Korean health ministry announced on Tuesday (Feb 27) that nurses are now granted legal protection to perform certain medical procedures typically handled by doctors.

Earlier, South Korea raised its public health alert to the highest level on February 23, declaring a health services crisis attributed to the mass resignation of thousands of doctors protesting proposed medical reforms.

The doctors argue that the government should address existing issues before increasing the number of physicians.