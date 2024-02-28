Use frozen Russian profits for Ukrainian military, says EU's von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (Feb 28) said that the 27-nation bloc should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy military supplies for Ukraine. She was speaking in the European Parliament and urged the EU to take more steps on defence policy.

"It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine," she said.

"There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live."

Von der Leyen said that EU 'may not' face an 'imminent' threat of war but added that such a situation was "not impossible".

"The risks of war should not be overblown, but they should be prepared for and that starts with the urgent need to rebuild, replenish, modernise member states' armed forces," she said.

Watch | US, NATO ally reject France President Macron's intention to send troops to Ukraine × During the speech, she said that the European Commission will present a fresh European Industrial Defence Strategy. Von der Leyen added that one of the principal aims of the strategy would be to prioritise joint procurement.

"Europe should strive to develop and manufacture the next generation of battle-winning operational capabilities," she said. "That means turbo-charging our defence industrial capacity in the next five years."

Also Read | US among several NATO allies that rule out sending troops to fight in Ukraine

She maintained that greater EU efforts in defence arena will not diminish the importannce and the need for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

"In fact, a more sovereign Europe, in particular on defence, is vital to strengthening NATO," she said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The West, led by the United States, poured billions of dollars in humanitarian and militaery help. However, in spite of provision of weapons, Ukrainian army has not been able make sizeable battlefield gains against Russian troops. This has given rise to voices, particularly in lawmaking circles in the US, that question continued support to Ukraine.

European countries and the European Union has had to step-in to fill the USA's position.