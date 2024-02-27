LIVE TV
US 'will not send troops to fight in Ukraine'

WION Web Team
Washington, USUpdated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
File photo of US President Joe Biden. Photograph:(Reuters)
Remarks by the White House came after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the dispatch of Western forces 

The White House said Tuesday that the United States would not send troops to fight in Ukraine, after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the dispatch of Western forces. 

"President Biden has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Biden believes the "path to victory" is for Congress to pass blocked military aid "so Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves" against Russian invasion, Watson added.

