Russia claims to have captured Ukrainian village near Avdiivka

Russia on Tuesday (Feb 27) claimed that they had captured the Ukrainian village of Sieverne near Avdiivka as its forces made further progress in the eastern part of the war-torn nation. Avdiivka was captured earlier this month.

Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the forces captured Sieverne, "occupied more advantageous lines and positions" and struck concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment near three other settlements.

Sieverne's capture comes as the latest development as Russia continues to press its advantage following the capture of the town of Avdiivka this month.

The ministry said in its daily update that the village of Sieverne had been "liberated". But in its statement, the minister referred to the captured village as "Severnoye".

It further added that Russian forces "have occupied more favourable lines and positions", however, the claims made by Moscow can't be verified.

But Ukraine on the other hand, claimed that it has withdrawn from the villages of Sieverne and Stepove near the eastern town of Avdiika, military spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy said on Tuesday.

Russian strike kills two police

Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko claimed that a Russian strike in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday killed two police officers and wounded four others.

The Sumy region borders Russia and has been targeted throughout Moscow's two-year invasion. Ukraine had claimed that Russian forces were pushed back from Sumy when the war began in 2022.

Klymenko said on Telegram that the police officers were visiting a farm building damaged in a previous attack when Russia "struck again" with artillery.

"Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two policemen from under the rubble. Four more investigators were injured. They are being provided with medical assistance," he said.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos