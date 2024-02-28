PM Modi slams DMK government for controversial 'China rocket' in newspaper ad and 'insulting' ISRO scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Feb 28) slammed the ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu for allegedly using a 'China rocket' picture in a newspaper advertisement aimed at promoting the proposed second launch pad of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the state.

During a political rally in Tirunelveli city, PM Modi said, "DMK is such a party which doesn't do any work but goes ahead to take false credit. Who doesn't know that these people put their stickers on our schemes?"

"Now they have crossed the limit, they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu. They are not ready to see the progress of India's space and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it, PM Modi added. #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: In Tirunelveli, PM Modi says "DMK is such a party which doesn't do any work but goes ahead to take false credit. Who doesn't know that these people put their stickers on our schemes? Now they have crossed the limit, they have pasted stickers of China to take… pic.twitter.com/5Z9f2INeoO — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024 × The Indian prime minister also accused DMK of insulting the ISRO scientists who were part of the country's successful space missions, including Chandrayaan-3.

"They did not want to share India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, your tax money. Now the time has come to punish the DMK," PM Modi added.

The advertisement was meant for the new ISRO rocket launch site in Kulasekarapattinam town in Thoothukudi district. PM Modi is also laying the foundation stone there.

For the same, a full-page newspaper advertisement was published on Wednesday by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan. The ad also showed pictures of PM Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other party leaders. This advertisement by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK’s commitment to China & their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty.



DMK, a party flighing high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever… pic.twitter.com/g6CeTzd9TZ — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 28, 2024 × Kanimozhi defended the controversial ad, saying, "Nobody has announced China as an enemy country. Even PM Modi welcomed the Chinese premiere and held a meeting here in Mahabalipuram. Even in several union government ads the national flag was not present."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also slammed the ad, stating, "This advertisement by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK’s commitment to China & their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty."