Himachal Pradesh political crisis after Rajya Sabha debacle: What it means for Congress party

The unfolding political crisis in northern India's Himachal Pradesh state after the Congress party lost the lone Rajya Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party due to cross-voting by its MLAs has laid out the blemished picture for the opposition ahead of Lok Sabha elections later this summer.

The Congress with its Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) is seeking to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim for a third consecutive term in power during the General Elections.

But after a poor showing in just-held Rajya Sabha polls, the struggle for a 'safe' seat for fifth-generation Gandhi dynast of the party Rahul Gandhi — after an ally enforced the staging of its candidate from southern India's Wayanad — is emerging as a telling tale of the crisis gripping India's oldest political party.

Himachal Pradesh under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the only state in northern India that has a Congress government. After six MLAs cross-voted for the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan, the alarm bells are ringing for the Sukhu government, with former CM and the current leader of opposition in the state assembly demanding a floor test in a stunning challenge to Sukhu's hold on power during his 14th month in power.

From New Delhi's 24, Akbar Road — the headquarters of the Congress party — the calls have been made and the messages are dispatched. Senior leaders Bhupendra Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar have been sent to Shimla as special observers to supervise the party's activities amid the fallout. CM Sukhu is claiming he still has the majority.

But the government appears to be standing on a stocky wicket with a delivery of a confidence motion expected to decide whether the Congress government would be out of the state or remain on the crease for the rest of its tenure.

Rajya Sabha Election results: Implications ahead of General Elections

Voting took place for 15 seats for Rajya Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh (1), Uttar Pradesh (10) and Karnataka (4). A total of 41 leaders for 56 seats, including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and BJP chief JP Nadda, were elected unopposed in recent days.

The BJP won 10 of 15 Rajya Sabha seats, with one win from Himachal Pradesh emerging as a surprise for many because the party does even not have a government in the state.

Meanwhile, the former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who contested two Lok Sabha seats in 2019 — the family pocket borough of Amethi and Wayanad in Kerala — is looking for a 'third' safe seat after the Communist Party (Maoist) fielded its candidate from Wayanad.

His mother Sonia Gandhi already gave up her Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and chose to enter the parliament through Rajya Sabha.

The Congress party continues to remain ambiguous on who will claim the space left by Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli, with daughter Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra failing to confirm if at all she will formally contest the elections later this summer.