Great Barrier Reef authority plans full survey after observing extensive coral bleaching

Management authority of The Great Barrier Reef is planning to carry out aerial survey across the full length of the world's biggest coral reef after mass bleaching of corals was reported in the southern section. As reported in various media reports, the bleaching was seen in corals from Lizard Island to Keppel Islands in the south. This southern stretch is 1100 kilometres long. It is feared that a seventh mass bleaching event may be unfolding in The Great Barrier Reef.

Coral bleaching is an event in which corals lose their natural colour and become white due to unfavourable conditions (like high temperatures) in the waters surrounding them. The corals are not dead at this point and can survive bleaching event in case the conditions improve, bleaching pushes them more towards mortality. Bleaching also makes corals vulnerable and affects their reproduction.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said on Wednesday (Feb 28) that "extensive and fairly uniform" bleaching was found in 27 inshore and 21 offshore reefs during a helicopter survey. An extensive survey is now planned.

The Guardian quoted Dr Mark Reed, the reef authority's director for reef health, who said that corals were showing signs of heat stress and were bleaching white or exhibiting fluorescent colour.

Some type of corals become fluorescent under heat stress.

Dr Neil Cantin, a scientist from the Australian Institute of Marine Science was in the helicopter that surveyed the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef.

“We were able to see bleached corals at depth quite clearly across the reef slope from the air.” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Reefs that were observed during the survey were in Keppel Islands as well as in Gladstone region. The bleaching was also seen in the Capricorn Bunkers, which is a group of offshore reefs. In addition to this, limited bleaching was seen in some reefs north of Mackay and the Whitsunday islands.