Pope Francis skips weekly audience, citing lingering cold symptoms

Pope Francis recently skipped readings at his weekly audience on Wednesday (Feb 28), indicating ongoing health struggles. Delegating tasks to an aide, he addressed the faithful, expressing his continued unwellness.

"Dear brothers and sisters, I still have a bit of a cold", Francis said, announcing that someone else would read his catechesis on envy and vainglory, two of the seven deadly sins.

At 87 years old, the pope has faced various health challenges. Recent cancellations,due to a mild flu, have raised concerns.

Attendance at St. Peter's square

Despite his illness, Pope Francis addressed crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, delivering his Angelus message as usual. However, he disclosed his lingering cold and assigned someone else to read about envy and vainglory, both considered deadly sins.

Past health setbacks include canceling a trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai due to influenza and lung inflammation. In January, he struggled to finish a speech due to bronchitis. Although he mentioned improvement, he acknowledged facing discomfort.

Growing up in Argentina, Pope Francis underwent lung surgery, resulting in the removal of part of his lung.

Additionally, he experiences difficulty walking, often relying on a wheelchair or cane. During Wednesday's audience, he arrived in a wheelchair.

At the conclusion of the audience, the Pope acknowledged the 25th anniversary of the Anti-Personnel Mines Convention, extending his sympathy to the countless victims of these harmful devices, which serve as stark reminders of the brutal realities of warfare. Additionally, he advocated for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine while offering prayers for those affected by recent attacks in Burkina Faso and Haiti.