Explained: The many health troubles of Pope Francis as he goes for intestinal surgery

Pope Francis was taken to hospital on Wednesday for surgery on the intestine. The Vatican said that the 86-year-old pontiff is expected to remain hospitalised for several days, and he will be put under general anaesthesia. This comes almost two years after the Pope had 13 inches of his colon removed due to inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.

Earlier, the Pope had to take a full day off due to a fever late last month. Later, the Vatican secretary blamed the Pope’s illness on tiredness. The Repubblica newspaper claimed that Pope was also admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled checkup.

Pope was also rushed to hospital at the end of March after he complained of breathing difficulties. The pontiff was then diagnosed with bronchitis, who stayed in the hospital for three days. Surgery ahead of tight-scheduled August The Pope is expected to embark on several long trips in the month of August, raising concerns whether his recent medical complications would allow him to do so. The Pope is expected to visit Portugal in the first week of August. Later on, he will visit Mongolia at the end of the month. The Pope is also scheduled to visit the French city of Marseille in September.

Pope Francis, the 86-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, has faced numerous health challenges throughout his life. From a lung operation in his youth to ongoing issues with his knees, the pontiff has been dealing with complicated health issues from a young age. Lung problems At the age of 21, Jorge Bergoglio, who would later become Pope Francis, faced a life-threatening bout of pleurisy, an inflammation of the lung tissues. To save his life, surgeons performed an operation to remove three pulmonary cysts and a portion of his upper right lung.

Although the recovery was long and painful, Pope Francis has insisted that he made a complete recovery and has not experienced any problem since then. Sciatica and Acupuncture Pope Francis has openly spoken about his struggles with sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes back, hip, and leg pain. This condition has occasionally led him to cancel official events.

Additionally, the pontiff has a distinctive limp, which he attributes to having a flat foot. In his book "The Health of Popes," biographer Austen Ivereigh revealed that as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis sought relief from back pain through acupuncture administered by a Chinese acupuncturist. Other health battles Throughout his life, Pope Francis has encountered various health issues. In 1979 or early 1980, he faced a severe gallbladder infection that was nearly fatal. In 2004, he experienced a brief heart issue caused by a slight narrowing of an artery. Furthermore, he has dealt with a "fatty liver" problem, which he overcame by making dietary changes. Also suffered from mental health problems: During Argentina's military dictatorship in the 1970s, Pope Francis sought support from a psychologist, meeting with her once a week for six months to help manage anxiety. According to media reports, nowadays he copes with stress by listening to Bach's music or enjoying a cup of "mate," a popular Argentinean herbal drink.

The Pope said in an interview back in 2017, “There is corruption in the Vatican. But I am at peace,” while jokingly saying that he was not on tranquilisers.

Further, the Pope explained how a “good Italian lesson” has helped him overcome the stress throughout all these years.

“The Italians offer a good lesson – to live in peace you need a healthy ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude. I don’t mind telling you that what I am going through is a completely new experience for me,” the Pope said.

“In Buenos Aires I was more anxious, I admit it. I felt more tense and worried. Basically I wasn’t like I am now. From the moment I was elected I had a very particular feeling of profound peace. And that has never left me. I am at peace. I don’t know how to explain it,” the pontiff added. Recent health challenges In July 2021, Pope Francis underwent surgery to address symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon. This condition, characterised by inflammation of the colon's diverticulum, caused him intense pain. The surgery involved the removal of the descending colon, attached to the rectum, in a procedure known as a left hemicolectomy.

Despite the successful operation, Pope Francis mentioned that he still felt the effects of the six-hour anaesthesia during the procedure. In a subsequent interview in January of the following year, he revealed that the diverticulitis had returned, and he had also experienced weight gain.

But despite having faced all these health complications during all these years, the Pope continues to perform all his obligations. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a senior Vatican official, last year called the Pope a great example to elderly people facing mobility issues.