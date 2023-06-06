ugc_banner

Pope Francis taken to hospital for checkup one week after he fell sick due to 'tiredness'

Vatican CityEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Pope Francis was taken to hospital for a scheduled checkup, claimed Vatican sources Photograph:(Reuters)

Pope Francis has been making headlines due to his poor health of late. In March, he was hospitalised with a respiratory infection.

Italian media reported Tuesday that Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital, just two months after he was diagnosed as having a respiratory infection. According to media reports, the Pope was forced to take a day off due to fever at the end of the last month. Later the Vatican secretary blamed the Pope’s illness on tiredness. The Repubblica newspaper claimed that Pope went to the hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled checkup. 

Earlier, Pope was rushed to hospital at the end of March after he complained of breathing difficulties. The pontiff was then diagnosed with bronchitis and stayed in the hospital for three days.

Asked how he felt, he quipped with a big smile, "I am still alive!"

Pope facing health complications since young age

At the age of 21, Jorge Bergoglio, now known as Pope Francis, faced a life-threatening situation when he developed pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the lung. Surgeons had to remove three pulmonary cysts and a small portion of his upper right lung, leading to a lengthy and painful recovery

The Pope has also dealt with sciatica, a chronic nerve condition causing back, hip, and leg pain. This condition has occasionally forced him to cancel official events. The pope explained that his distinctive limp, which he compared to "walking like a broody chicken," is actually due to a flat foot. 

Watch: UK: Coronation gift from Pope Francis to King Charles III | WION

In the past, he sought acupuncture treatment from a Chinese practitioner to alleviate his back pain. Additionally, he faced health issues such as a gallbladder infection in the late 1970s or early 1980s, a heart condition in 2004, and problems with a fatty liver, which he managed by making dietary changes.

Pope’s latest major surgery

In July 2021, Pope Francis underwent surgery to address symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition that causes inflammation of pockets that can form on the colon walls. 

The surgery involved removing the descending colon, which is connected to the rectum. However, he mentioned that he still felt the effects of the six-hour anaesthesia from the operation a year later. In a January interview, he revealed that the diverticulitis had returned, and he visibly gained weight over the past year.

