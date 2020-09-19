Top 10 world news: Navalny pictured walking, shooting in Rochester and more

Kremlin critic Navalny pictured walking downstairs as he recovers from novichok poisoning



Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill in Siberia last month and was airlifted to Berlin.

US, UNSC members struggle over 'snapback' option as Iran sanctions deadline looms

UNSC members Britain, France and Germany have contested the US sanctions and informed the UN body that they favour sanctions relief for Iran.

TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to block US ban



TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, said the ban would "irreversibly destroy the TikTok business in the US."



Protesters in Thailand demand PM Prayut's removal, reforms in monarchy

Students belonging to Bangkok's Thammasat University took an active part in the protests as police said at least 5,000 people had gathered outside the campus.

Two dead, 14 injured in mass shooting in New York's Rochester

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, have reportedly died.

Trump seeks to shore up military support in North Carolina campaign swing

Trump has boasted about revitalizing the U.S. armed forces with increased defense budgets but has seen his political support slip among troops.





Lebanon army finds 1.3 tonnes of fireworks at destroyed Beirut port

Beirut Port was devastated in a huge blast on August 4. More than 2 thousand tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate went up in flames and caused a blast that killed at least 190 people and injured more than 6000 people.





Bodyguard to UK foreign minister 'left gun on plane'

The officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard vows 'honourable' revenge for Qasem Soleimani killing



Soleimani, who headed the Guards elite Qods Force, was killed in an American airstrike near Baghdad airport in January. He was an influential person and key to Iran's defence apparatus that projected influence in the region beyond its borders.





The UN marks 75th anniversary facing world split by COVID-19

Appearing by video on Tuesday will be Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, who in the past have let their top diplomats speak for them; and US leader Donald Trump.




