Two dead, 14 injured in mass shooting in New York's Rochester

WION Web Team New York, New York, United States of America Sep 19, 2020, 01.17 PM(IST)

US mass shootings Photograph:( Reuters )

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, have reportedly died.

At least 16 people were shot at in New York's Rochester in the wee hours of Saturday. The mass shooting happened at a backyard party -- in a residential area in the northeast of the city. 

The Rochester Police Department confirmed the shooting began at around 12:30 am on Saturday and officers received distress calls from an area near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

There are reports of multiple fatalities. Details are limited at this time, but there have been several reports of hospitalisations.

“Major crime is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue. There are fatalities,” police said in a brief statement.

The police, however, are yet to confirm the exact number of victims, reports claimed.